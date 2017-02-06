Canadian govt warns of fake visa, immigration lotteries on internet

KARACHI: The Canadian government has issued an advisory that it has not rolled out any new immigration policy, warning against fake Canadian visa lottery schemes.

"Guaranteed visas and jobs in Canada, work permits, free scholarships," such have been offers from fraudulent consultants on their websites in order to tempt innocent people.

"You do not need to hire an immigration representative to apply for a visa or for Canadian citizenship," read a notice issued on official website: Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC).

"Immigration representatives do not have special connections with Canadian government officials and cannot guarantee you a visa."

"Beware of internet scams and false websites," it advised.

