PSL officials brief overseas players on security for Lahore final

DUBAI: Pakistan Super League officials held a meeting on Tuesday to brief overseas players on security for the tournament’s final which is scheduled to be held in Lahore next month.

PSL chairman Najam Sethi and other officials briefed the international players about the security situation in Pakistan, especially in Lahore, where the final of the second edition of PSL would be held on March 7.

Sources informed that PSL officials have been trying to convince the overseas cricketers to play in Lahore. There are around 25 overseas players in five different teams of PSL 2.

