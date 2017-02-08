Print Story
Strong 6.3 quake jolts Turbat, Gwadar: US Geological Survey

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
TURBAT: A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Baluchistan`s districts of Turbat, Gwadar and adjoining areas on early Wednesday morning, informed US Geological Survey.

The tremor´s epicentre is 90 kilometres away from Turbat.  

According to media reports, no immediate reports of casualties or damages

With a population of 79,200 people ( Population census: 1998), District Turbat is located in southern Balochistan province in Pakistan. It is situated on the left bank of the Kech River, which is a tributary to the Dasht River. The Makran Range to the north and east descends to coastal plains in the south

