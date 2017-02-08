Karachi has become a trash dump: Imran Khan

KARACHI: The law and order situation in Karachi is going haywire as there is no one to look after the affairs, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan during a press conference in the city on Wednesday.

"The water mafia in Karachi is making money through corrupt means, while 40% of the people of the city are forced to consume water infilrated with sewage," he said. "Karachi has become a trash dump."

About the cards issued by National Database and Registration Authority, Imran said many people in Karachi are deliberately kept away from getting a NADRA card. "Everyone has the right to NADRA cards," he added. "Be they a Mohajir, Pukhtun or Bengali, people should have NADRA cards regardless of their ethnicity."

He also spoke about the issue of China-cutting, saying it has taken over playgrounds.

While criticising the situation of Sindh at large, Imran said Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari does not visit Sindh frequently as his interests lie abroad.

"Although Rs70 billion has been spent on Larkana, it does not even look better than Moenjo Daro."

The Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair's brother Asad Umar was also present at the press conference. "The governor's brother is present here so I will not use any harsh words against him [the governor]."

Imran also criticised the use of development funds in Punjab, saying a huge chunk, 60% of the amount, has been spent on Lahore alone. "Moreover, the Punjab government has spent Rs20 billion on advertisements."

He also spoke about the Panama case, saying he would accept whatever verdict the Supreme Court announces. He said the fate of Pakistan depends on the decision of Supreme Court. "Panama case is not my [personal] fight, it is the case of around 200 million Pakistanis."

He added never has any case been probed this way in any court, hoping the Panama hearing would resume from Monday. "Ever since the Panama case has surfaced, Nawaz Sharif has been inaugurating projects," he said, adding never has he heard of an incomplete motorway being inaugurated.

"The year 2014 was spent in sit-ins, while 2016 passed in Panama case."

Imran lashed out at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over the letter to the Qatari prince, saying everyone knows the letter is a lie.

Earlier in the day, Imran was invited for breakfast by a trader, Hanif Gohar, in the city.

