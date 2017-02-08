Sindh High Court calls civic authorities KDA, KMC money making machines

KARACHI: A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court led by the Chief Justice heard a contempt of court petition regarding land grabbing and china-cutting case in Scheme 36, Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The SHC Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) is a money making machine. “Karachi has become a jungle of buildings,” he remarked.

The court ordered DIG East to provide security to Additional Director KDA Jameel Baloch and safety to petitioners in the case.

Director Anti-corruption Ghullam Qadir Thebo will submit records of scheme 36 to the court this week.

During the proceeding, the SHC CJ Sajjad Ali Shah said that the KDA does not have hands of its own, and no one is ready to take action against the powerful land mafia. He said that tall buildings had been erected on state land and a grade 18 officer who was ready to take action against them was being harassed.

CJ Sajjad Ali Shah added that whoever uses undue powers never accepts it. Referring to director anti-corruption specifically he said you take away files and then demand talks with land grabbers.

To this the Anti-Corruption Director Thebo said that he takes action in the presence of a magistrate. “We copy the file and return it after verification.”

The session has been adjourned till March 1.

0



0





