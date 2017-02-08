Police nab man selling his babies for money

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Police apprehended on Wednesday a man in Chakwal for selling his babies for money, officials said.

The man identified as Muhammad Ashraf was held after having recently sold off his three-month-old baby boy for Rs100,000.

The child’s mother, Amina, said that her husband left home with their infant child on Tuesday evening and later returned alone. She said that she kept inquiring him about the child, but he didn’t respond her queries.

Consequently, the woman went to the police to launch an inquiry of her missing child. The infant was recovered by police from Chakwal on Wednesday.

After recovering the child, the police arrested Ashraf, who kept changing his statement before the investigators.

Zahid, whom Ashraf has sold his son too, stated that Ashraf told him that he comes from a poor background and won’t be able to support his child.

Reports suggest that the man weds poor women and then sells off his children from them, before divorcing them too.

He also sold off his child from his previous marriage, said New Town ASP Tauheed Memon.

Amina’s maternal uncle said: Ashraf, who has four wives, marries women from unprivileged backgrounds telling them he is a government officer with a house in Islamabad. Later, he sells his children for money.

0



0





