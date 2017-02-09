Print Story
X

Four killed, nine injured as bus overturns near University road in Karachi

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Four killed, nine injured as bus overturns near University road in Karachi

KARACHI: At least four people were killed and nine injured when a bus overturned near University road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday evening. 

According to rescue personnel, the injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment. Eye witnesses said that two buses were over-speeding when one of the buses lost control.

Speaking to Geo News, SP Gulshan Town said investigation is underway to track down the bus driver. 

Eyewitnesses claimed the bus collided with roadblocks put up recently to divide the road between Hassan Square and Nipa Chowrangi as one track of the University road is under construction and traffic is plying both ways on a one-way track. 

 

Four killed, nine injured as bus overturns near University road in Karachi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Bus Kils People, Four Killed, Karachi Accident, Pakistan News, Pakistan Story. Permanent link to the news story "Four killed, nine injured as bus overturns near University road in Karachi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130504-Four-killed-nine-injured-as-bus-overturns-near-University-road-in-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK