Four killed, nine injured as bus overturns near University road in Karachi

KARACHI: At least four people were killed and nine injured when a bus overturned near University road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday evening.

According to rescue personnel, the injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment. Eye witnesses said that two buses were over-speeding when one of the buses lost control.

Speaking to Geo News, SP Gulshan Town said investigation is underway to track down the bus driver.

Eyewitnesses claimed the bus collided with roadblocks put up recently to divide the road between Hassan Square and Nipa Chowrangi as one track of the University road is under construction and traffic is plying both ways on a one-way track.

