COAS chairs selection board meeting

Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa on Thursday chaired a meeting of Army Selection Board to review the promotion of Brigadiers to the rank of Major Generals, said an ISPR release.

According to Pakistan Army’s media cell press statement, 37 Brigadiers, including nine from Medical Corps were approved for promotion to the rank of Major General.

“Those promoted from Medical Corps include Brigadier Tahir Sardar, Brigadier Mrs Nigar Johar, Brigadier Irfan Al Sheikh, Brigadier Liaquat Ali, Brigadier Iftikhar Ahmed, Brigadier Imran Fazal, Brigadoer Tahir Iqbal, Brigadier Tariq Mahmood Satti and Brigadier Tahir Khadim” said the ISPR.

