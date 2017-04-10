Census to be completed at all costs: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that the census will be completed at all costs and the army considers it a national commitment to positively contribute towards its successful completion, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Gen Bajwa said this while on a visit to the Army Census Support Centre (Army CSC) established at the Army Air Defence Command Headquarters at Rawalpindi.

The statement said that Gen Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Zahid Latif Mirza, Chairman Army CSC (Commander Army Air Defence Command).

The army chief was also given detailed briefing on the support being extended to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and the progress of the census so far.

He appreciated efforts of the Army CSC and others involved in the successful holding of the census so far.

ISPR further said that COAS also paid rich tributes to the martyred soldiers and civil enumerators who laid their lives while performing this duty.

The smooth holding of the census is the collective success of army and the government, the army chief added.

