New details regarding missing retired army officer emerge

New details have emerged regarding the Pakistani retired army officer who went missing last week during a visit to Nepal.

Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Muhammad Habib Zahir went to Nepal looking for a job, according to his family. Zahir left for Nepal on April 5 and the next day reached the country’s capital, Kathmandu. Thereon he went to Lumbini, which is about six kilometres from the Indian border.

He contacted his family last on April 6 and after that, he could not be reached, his family revealed.

Our correspondent, quoting sources during Geo News’ programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, said that Zahir flew to Kathmandu via Muscat in flight number WY-344.

A First Information Report (FIR) registered by his son, Saad Habib, says that Zahir was received by a man named Javaid Ansari at the airport in Kathmandu on April 6.

Habib said that no contact was made by his father after that.

Earlier, probe by Zahir’s family and friends reportedly showed that he received an interview call from a UK telephone number generated via the internet. New reports say that the email [email protected] and the website startsolutions.biz were hosted by a company called BigRock, which is registered in India.

Lt Col (retd) Zahir had retired from Pakistan Army in 2014. During his service, Zahir also worked on United Nation’s peace mission for two years. Zahir then joined a Pakistani food company and was currently looking for other job offers.

He was contacted by Mark Thompson who offered him a job at an international company Start Solution Dot Biz. Thompson had called Zahir for an interview to Nepal.

The news of the retired army officer was confirmed by the spokesperson of Pakistan’s foreign office Nafees Zakariya, who also informed that the matter also been brought into the notice of Nepal’s government and Pakistani Embassy in Nepal.

