PCB formally charges Nasir Jamshed

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday formally charged former opening batsman Nasir Jamshed for refusing to cooperate in and obstructing its anti-corruption investigation.

Nasir has been charged under two different clauses of PCB’s anti-corruption code both related to individual’s role in investigation. Surprisingly, Nasir – who was once stated as main character in the scandal – is not charged for fixing, attempting fixing and contacts with bookies or even encouraging players to get involved in fixing.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has today issued a Notice of Charge to Nasir Jamshaid for violation of Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code requiring him to respond within 14 days,” said a statement of PCB.

Both the clauses are related to an individual’s role in on-going investigations of the case and both carries different level of penalties, if charges are proven.

The clause 2.4.6 of PCB’s anti-corruption code says that “failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the PCB Vigilance and Security Department in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code (by any Participant), including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation.”

While, the clause 2.4.7 says “Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the PCB Vigilance and Security Department in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under this Anti- Corruption Code (by any Participant), including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

However, if charges are proven, Nasir could face a possible life ban as penalties – according to PCB’s anti-corruption code – for both the violation carries a maximum life time ban.

However, the minimum ban for 2.4.6 is six month.

Nasir Jamshed was suspended by PCB on 13th February for violating its code of conduct. The player was also investigated by Britain’s National Crime Agency in February on request of PCB.

He’s currently in United Kingdom and awaits outcome of NCA investigations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has referred the case of Shahzeb Hassan to the PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal after the opening batsman refused to accept charges leveled against him by the PCB.

Shahzeb was charged by PCB for violating clause 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 of the anti-corruption code.

The three member tribunal headed by Justice Asghar Haidar is already hearing the case of two other players Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan.

“PCB’s investigations with regard to any potential breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code will carry on as PCB continues with its relentless commitment to uproot the menace of corrupt practices from the game of cricket,” the PCB statement added.

