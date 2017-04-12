Is Pakistan in a safe zone for World Cup qualification?

Related Stories Pakistan edges past India in list of most ODI wins

KARACHI: With a 2-1 win against the West Indies in three-match ODI series, Pakistan cricket team – it seems – now is in possibly a safe zone as far as direct qualification for the 2019 Cricket World Cup is concerned.

Pakistan was on verge of being eliminated from teams qualifying directly for the event a few months ago, but the team managed to keep its ranking and rating stable.

Following the 2-1 win against West Indies, Pakistan has improved its rating points and are placed at 8th position in the ODI rankings, comfortably 7 rating points ahead of 9th placed West Indies.

Ahmed Shehzad (C) and Imad Wasim (R) of Pakistan celebrate the dismissal of Kieran Powell (L) of the West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Pakistan - AFP

The annual updates in ICC ranking, due on May 1st, would bring changes to the scenario further with ups and downs in rating points, but unlikely to affect rankings immediately.

At the annual updates, results of matches played 48 months ago will completely be eliminated, while the point weightage of two years, minus last one year, would cut to half.

As consequence of annual update, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies are likely to lose rating points and following the annual updates, the gap between Pakistan and West Indies will be extended to 11 rating points.

The cut-off date for World Cup qualification is 30 September 2017, with West Indies due to play 10 more ODIs, both against better-ranked teams, 5 against England in England and 5 against India in India. These ten matches provide West Indies with an opportunity to overcome the ranking deficit.

Pakistan is scheduled to play at least six more ODIs before the cut-off date, three minimum in Champions Trophy and three against Bangladesh.

While, Bangladesh will also play a triangular series in Ireland, with matches scheduled against lower-ranked team Ireland as well. Any loss to the lower ranked team would see the rating points deducted from Bangladesh’ account, which may result in team’s demotion in ICC ranking.

With present current scenario, if there are no upsets in matches to come, Pakistan looks very much safe for the direct qualification to the World Cup 2019, with former world champion West Indies in the danger zone.

