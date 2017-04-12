Security forces recover cache of arms and ammo from SWA and Upper Dir

PESHAWAR: As part of ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad security forces on intelligence reports carried of cordon and search operations in various areas of South Waziristan and Upper Dir.

According to an ISPR press release, security forces recovered huge cache of arms, ammunition and mines including hand grenades, cell phones, IEDs along with explosive and Indian made plastic drums.

The recovered arms, ammunition and explosives had been dumped underground in abandoned hideouts of terrorists.



Arms, ammo including cell phones IEDs along with explosive and Indian made drums recovered from Sultan Khel Darra, Upper Dir – ISPR

Pakistan launched a nationwide military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad' on February 22, 2017, that includes broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab.

According to the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Army, the operation aims to include the elimination of the residual and latent threat of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made so far, and ensuring the security of Pakistan’s borders.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist elements from the country.

0



0





