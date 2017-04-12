Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad: Rangers, police nab 12 suspects in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: As part of ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Punjab Rangers and police arrested twelve suspects during the joint cordon and search operations in various areas of Hafizabad on Wednesday, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operations were conducted in different villages including Par Masoo, Par Bondi and Par Lakhan. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the suspects’ possession.

Moreover, Frontier Corps Balochistan successfully foiled a major terrorist activity in Turbat. A huge cache of explosive, arms and ammunition including rockets, IEDs, explosives different types of weapons and communication equipment were recovered.

The weapons and explosions were dumped in Goubard, which lies eight kilometre North East of Mand, to carry out terrorist activities in Turbat, according to the ISPR.

Earlier in the day, Rangers apprehended five hardcore terrorists from outskirts of Karachi and recovered a large number of weapons and arms including 8kg explosives, one suicide vest, four ball bearing bombs and four SMGs. Two Rangers personnel were also martyred during the targeted raid.

Moreover, in another operation security forces seized another cache of arms, ammunition and mines including hand grenades, cell phones, IEDs along with explosive and Indian made plastic drums.

The cordon and search operations were held in various areas of South Waziristan and Upper Dir.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched in February for the elimination of terrorism across the country.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist elements from the country.

