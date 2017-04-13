Three injured in Karachi truck-trailer collision

Related Stories Five killed in Karachi trailer-pickup collision

KARACHI: Three people were wounded as a result of a collision between a truck and a trailer in Karachi early Thursday, rescue sources said.

The incident occurred near Drigh Road when the two heavy vehicles collided with each other. It left three people wounded, according to rescue sources.

Both the vehicles overturned due to the impulse resulting from the crash, affecting the flow of traffic.

Geo News has learnt that the incident occurred due to over-speeding. Police have arrested drivers of both the vehicles.

Officials have called in a crane to clear the road by moving the vehicles away.

The wounded persons were shifted to a hospital, sources added.

