Jufelhurst school case: SHC issues notices to IGP Sindh, Chief Secretary

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court issued on Thursday notices to Chief Secretary, the culture department, Inspector General of Police Sindh among others regarding the investigation of the Jufelhurst School’s demolition in Saddar.

The SHC ordered the respondents to submit their replies within two weeks.

In a petition filed by a non-government organisation, it was requested that a detailed record of the school should also be presented before the court. Moreover, the petition asked for an investigation to be launched against the government officials, who were involved in the demolition of the school.

Petition also requested that students should be provided with an alternative building until the Jufelhurst School’s building is constructed again.

The Jufelhurst School was established in 1931 by Sybil D’Abero who had also built her 500-yard residence within the school boundary. According to reports, the building was also declared a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department.

The parts of the school were demolished early Monday morning which left students stranded and withdrew public outrage

Judicial remand of suspects

In another hearding, East Judicial Magistrate court on Thursday ordered three-day physical remand of four suspects, SHO Soldier Bazaar Irshad Ahmed, Hakim Almi, Ahmed Memon, Ghulam Fareed, for demolition of the school.

The suspects were arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department on Wednesday. During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) Sajjad Ahmed had requested for a 14-day physical remand of the suspects.

The suspects will be further interrogated to attain more information, said IO Sajjad Ahmed, adding that heavy machinery used in the demolition of the school building will also be recovered.

The suspects have been handed over to the CTD for a three-day physical remand.

