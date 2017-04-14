Doctor shot dead, dozens held in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified men shot a doctor dead in Karachi late Thursday, while police rounded up dozens of suspects in overnight raids in different areas, officials said.

According to police, two unidentified men called Dr Zulfiqar out of his house in Kharadar area and opened fire on him. The incident initially left the doctor wounded, who was taken to Civil Hospital.

Lack of medical facilities forced the heirs to shift the wounded doctor to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased used to run a clinic in Khadda Market.

Meanwhile, police conducted searches in Upper Gizri, Mominabad, Manghopir and Steel Town areas. The law enforcers rounded up 88 suspects during the raids.

In another raid in Lyari's Sango Lane area, police nabbed a gangster affiliated with Uzair Baloch group.

All the suspects were moved to different police stations for interrogation's sake.

