Imran calls for firm action after lynching of student in Mardan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has condemned the lynching of a Mardan university student over alleged blasphemy and called for action against those responsible for the murder.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Imran Khan urged for strict action against the culprits and said ‘law of the jungle’ cannot prevail.

The PTI chief also said he was in touch with IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the condemnable incident.

“Am in touch with KP IG since last night on condemnable lynching of student in Mardan. Firm action necessary. Law of the jungle can't prevail,” he tweeted.

An enraged mob beat a student to death over blasphemy allegations at Abdul Wali Khan University's Garden campus, Mardan, on Thursday.

Five others were injured in the clash as the mob resorted to firing and vandalism.



Policemen stand guard outside the hostel at Abdul Wali Khan university where students beat to death a classmate in Mardan/AFP

The deceased student was identified as Mashal, who was enrolled at the university’s Mass Communication department.

Later, police arrested more than 20 people in relation to the murder probe.

