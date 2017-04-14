Rangers' policing powers to end in Sindh today

KARACHI: The Sindh government is yet to sign a summary to extend special policing powers granted to Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Friday.

The special powers granted to Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, by the provincial government under Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 that allow them to arrest suspects and carry out raids, will end at 12 PM today.

Official sources revealed that a summary to this effect for granting the extension of powers to the paramilitary force was moved to the Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah by the Home Department Sindh on April 5; however, the approval remains pending to date.

CM Sindh, on January 19, signed a summary for a 90-day extension of powers of the paramilitary force in Karachi.

Earlier on January 15, the Rangers’ special policing powers expired and the extension was delayed until the January 18. The paramilitary force was granted an extension of the special powers in November last year for 90 days.

The provincial government, in 2016, tried to restrict the Rangers’ powers in Karachi. The move was overruled by the centre.

Extensions requests since 2013, when the paramilitary force was first granted special powers, were approved at the 11th hour. However, the duration that the Rangers have remained without powers has varied over the years.

