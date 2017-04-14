EXCLUSIVE: Nasir Jamshed willing to cooperate with PCB

LAHORE: In an exclusive conversation with Geo News, former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has denied allegations against him and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I am willing to cooperate with the PCB but request that the NCA inquiry should be completed first.”

Denying reports related to him in the media, Nasir Jamshed said: “I have not changed my residence nor am I hiding from anyone.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday formally charged former opening batsman Nasir Jamshed for refusing to cooperate in and obstructing its anti-corruption investigation.

Nasir has been charged under two different clauses of PCB’s anti-corruption code both related to individual’s role in the investigation. Surprisingly, Nasir – who was once stated as the main character in the scandal – is not charged with fixing, attempting fixing and contacts with bookies or even encouraging players to get involved in fixing.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has today issued a Notice of Charge to Nasir Jamshed for violation of Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code requiring him to respond within 14 days,” said a statement of PCB.

Both the clauses are related to an individual’s role in on-going investigations of the case and both carry a different level of penalties if charges are proven.

