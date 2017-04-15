Mashal Khan had informed of a fake account being operated in his name

MARDAN: Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan who was lynched by an angry mob on Thursday, had informed about a fake social media account being operated in his name a few months ago.

Khan was brutally murdered in his dorm room by an enraged mob at Abdul Wali Khan University over blasphemy allegations. His lynching sent shock waves across the country.

However, it has now been learnt that the deceased student, in December, last year had informed about a fake account being operated in his name on social networking site Facebook. The 23-year-old had mentioned in his post that whoever was operating his fake account was trying to blackmail him.

Khan had expressed fears that the one operating the account could be one of his friends, who might be using it to defame him. He had expressed the same thoughts via his Twitter handle.

There are also some messages from Mashal's id on Facebook, in which he is seen expressing his utmost respect for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

However, what's interesting is the fact that after Mashal Khan's lynching, a blasphemous comment was made from another account under his name. It clearly shows that some other person was operating the fake account, who continued to do so even after Khan's death.

The comment was subsequently removed.

Police and varsity officials say the law enforcers are reviewing statements by students and university staffers. Along with this, the messages being posted on Facebook and comments on these posts are also being analysed carefully.

