Selana Gomez shares intimate picture with Beau The Weeknd

Seems like The Weeknd and Selena Gomez's romance is in full swing!

While rumours of their relationship were circulating all over the internet, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd shared their pictures as they were on a vacation trip in Italy.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official as they shared pictures of their intimate encounters on their respective social media accounts.

Recently, the Kill em with kindness singer shared a picture with her beau on her Instagram page where she was sporting a pretty light blue floral dress and sunglasses.

Selena can be seen hugged by the Starboy singer who was also looking dapper in a plaid shirt and sunglasses.

This candid click is sure to get fans beaming with joy.

The Weeknd was previously dating model Bella Hadid and the relationship lasted for 18 months while Selena was in a relationship with famous singer Justin Bieber.

