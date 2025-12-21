Pierce Brosnan desperate to find out who plays the next 'James Bond'

Daniel Craih has officially stepped down from James Bond role

Pierce Brosnan has expressed excitement to find out who will step into the shoes of James Bond next.

The MobLand actor played the 007 role in four James Bond films from 1995 to 2002. He played the titular character before Daniel Craig took over the spy universe.

Now that Daniel has also stepped away from the iconic British spy character, the makers are hunting for a new actor to replace Craig.

Brosnan is now looking forward to seeing who gets hired to play James Bond in the upcoming sequel.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, the 72-year-old veteran actor stated, "I'm as excited as the next man or woman to find out who's going to play that role again. It's always exciting. I loved Sean (Connery), I loved Roger (Moore), Daniel is amazing, and Tim Dalton was amazing, too."

During the chat, he also admitted that he has never watched his Bond movies with his sons.

Pierce added, "I don't look at the movies. I've never seen the Bond movies with my boys. I don't know why. They're just tucked away."

Earlier this year, the OG makers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli has stepped away from their jobs and handed over the creative control to Amazon MGM.