MGK gets teary-eyed as first leg of 'Lost American' tour wraps

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, got emotional as the first leg of his Lost Americana tour came to an end.

The 35-year-old artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, kicked off his biggest tour yet on November 15, in Orlando.

After approximately 15 shows spanning across North America the first leg concluded on December 19, in Tampa, FL.

Since then he has been sharing highlights from his recent shows. Among others he reposted a fan edit on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 20.

The supporter captioned the montage of clips "first leg of the list american tour [check mark emoji]," and when the Home vocalist reshared the reel on his social media he added a hands joined and a teary eyed emoji over it.

Notable stops in the initial North American arena included cities such as Orlando, Glendale, Inglewood, Las Vegas, and Denver got covered in November.

The tour continued in December with dates in Omaha, Calgary, Edmonton, Fort Worth, Rosemont, Milwaukee, Hamilton, Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Tampa.

Among other regular concerts, two special events are also included as the part of the tour: A Warped Tour stop and a Las Vegas Grand Prix performance.

Notably, the Rap Devil hitmaker was also supported by Julia Wolf, Honestav, Beauty School Dropout and DE'WAYNE. Mod Sun, and Emo Night also joined him for various dates.

Now, the American rapper and singer-songwriter will return to the stage for European/Australia/NZ legs in early 2026, followed by a summer 2026 North American amphitheater run.

The second North American leg will feature Wiz Khalifa on selected dates.

Upcoming shows will be scheduled to take place in Europe in Feb/Mar 2026, and Australia/NZ in April 2026.