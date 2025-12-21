Paul Rudd recalls lying on his CV about Sir Ben Kingsley

Paul Rudd looks back on his early acting days when he lied in CV about working with Oscar-winning legendry actor Sir Ben Kingsley.

When the Ant-Man star was just starting out as an actor, he had no professional credits to list on his resume for getting auditions.

The only little bit of acting-related experience Rudd had in his school days was attending a short afternoon masterclass led by Kingsley.

Speaking to The Graham Norton Show to promote his and co-star Jack Black new film Anaconda, Rudd said, “When I first got a manager, I had no credits to put on my CV, but I’d once done an afternoon masterclass with Sir Ben Kingsley when I was in school.”

“My manager put this down as, ‘Paul played Hamlet in a production directed by Sir Ben Kingsley’. I lived in fear that he [Kingsley] would one day see my CV!” he said.

Rudd professional debut came in 1992 in NBC series Sisters and his breakthrough film in 1995 Clueless. He also starred as Mike Hannigan in Friends and joined MCU in 2015 as Ant-Man.

He and Kingsley are also part of Marvel, while he starred as Ant-Man, Kingsley played Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Rudd will be reprising his role as Scott Lang/ Ant-Man in upcoming highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday slated for release on December 18, 2026.