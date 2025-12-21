Ariana Grande shares playful moment with ‘SNL’ star cast after emotional show

Ariana Grande is giving fans a relatable glimpse into what happens after the cameras stop rolling and applause fades.

In the wake of her latest hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, the 7 Rings hitmaker shared a candid snapshot that perfectly captures the exhaustion that comes after a high-pressure and energy-packed show.

Taking to her Instagram she posted a black-and-white photo showing herself and the SNL star cast lying across the studio floor.

Captioned, "and to all a good night @nbcsnl [heart icon]," the post felt less like a sign-off and more like a collective exhale.

After hours of rehearsals, performances, and quick changes Veronika Slowikowska, Kenan Thompson, Marcello Hernández, Sarah Sherman, James Austin Johnson, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Ashley Padilla joined Grande, 32, for the close-knit arrangement.

All the people in the frame were flashing a bright smile despite the fatigue that only follows a job well done.

The relaxed group photo highlighted camaraderie and creative bonding, the former Disney star shared with the members.

It is pertinent to note that the latest SNL episode was hosted by Grande with Cher as the musical guest.

This weekend marked Grande’s third time as host, after her March 2016 double-duty debut as host and musical guest and her hosting stint just last year on the very same Christmas episode, in December 2024.

Interestingly, the latter time, she was promoting Wicked and now she’s promoting its sequel, Wicked: For Good.

As for Cher, 79, she returned as SNL musical guest after her November 21, 1987 gig less than a month before Moonstruck hit theaters.

Highlights from latest SNL episode: