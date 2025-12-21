 
Corey Feldman reacts to Rob Reiner's murder: 'My God, there's no way'

Corey Feldman highlights devastating impact of untreated addiction in Rob Reiner's murder

Geo News Digital Desk
December 21, 2025

The film industry is reeling following the news that legendary director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.

Authorities have classified the deaths as homicides, citing "multiple stab wounds."

In a shocking turn of events, the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, was arrested near USC and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Tributes have poured in from across the globe, including a heartbreaking reaction from Stand by Me star Corey Feldman.

Speaking on an ABC News special, Feldman admitted he feared the worst from the start. "As we watched the news unfold, I was the first to say, 'I think it was his son,'" he shared.

The actor described the overwhelming grief felt by those close to the family. "It's horrible. It's the worst thing I could imagine... Accepting that this could have happened in his home, at the hands of his own son, sent shivers down our spines. All I could think was, 'My God, there's no way this could have happened to my friend,'" a distraught Feldman said.

Feldman also used the moment to highlight the devastating impact of untreated addiction, noting Nick Reiner’s known struggles with substance abuse.

"When we don't understand the difficult situation our friends and family members are in, and we don't understand how dangerous addiction is, it's hard to feel empathy," he remarked, urging for more awareness to prevent future tragedies.

