Simu Liu shares major detail about his character in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026

Marvel actor Simu Liu has confirmed that he will be getting a new costume for his role Shang-Chi in the 2026 Avengers: Doomsday.

Directed by Russo brothers, the upcoming action sci-fi is all set to bring Robert Downey Jr back again, but this time as antagonist Doctor Doom.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Pedro Pascal will also be returning to play their respective MCU roles.

Simu is also confirmed to play Shang-Chi in the 2026 and he is excited to wear the new costume designed for his character.

While speaking in an interview, the 36-year-old Canadian actor said, "I showed up to set, and I definitely was like, 'Oh yeah, I know how to do this,' and then I see the suit and the pieces and I'm like, 'Oh this is not the same at all.”

He continued, "But it just goes to show things change, and it's really, really special just to be able to look at yourself in the mirror, and to be wearing something like that.”

Liu concluded his statement by saying that the new film is going to be an incredible ride when it comes out in theatres.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release on December 18, 2026.