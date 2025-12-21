Bowen Yang bids farewell to 'SNL' during Ariana Grande’s Christmas episode

Bowen Yang shared an emotional moment with Ariana Grande during Saturday Night Live’s Christmas episode, marking his final appearance as a cast member on the long-running sketch comedy show.

Grande, hosting the highly anticipated episode, opened her monologue by addressing whether she would revisit old sketches.

“The last time I hosted was a year ago, and so many people have been asking me if I’ll revisit any of my sketches from last time… When something is perfect, it doesn’t need a sequel,” she said, joking, “That’s why I just finished filming Meet the Parents 4.”

She then launched into a parody of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, singing about the stress of buying a gift for her cousin’s boyfriend.

“I don’t know what to get for Christmas for my cousin’s boyfriend Steve,” Grande sang, later adding, “All I want for Christmas is to know what to get for the people that I don’t know that well.”

Yang appeared mid-song to loud applause and looked visibly emotional. “I can help you, Ari,” he said. The moment carried extra weight as it was his first onscreen appearance since announcing his exit from SNL.

Later in the episode, Yang starred in a heartfelt sketch as a Delta employee working his final Christmas shift. “I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here,” he said during the emotional scene. “And I just wanted to enjoy it for a little bit longer.”

Yang confirmed his departure earlier in the week, writing on Instagram, “I loved working at SNL, and most of all, I loved the people.”

The December 20 episode officially marked the end of Yang’s tenure — fittingly alongside his Wicked costar Grande.