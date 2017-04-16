CJP demands report from Sindh chief secy within 36 hours on Thar infant deaths

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has demanded report from the Sindh chief secretary within 36 hours on media reports claiming deaths of five more infants due to malnutrition and disease in Mitthi's Civil Hospital.

Justice Nisar took sou moto notice of the issue in March 2017 after a media report highlighted more than 11,000 ailing children were brought to six different health facilities in Mithi District for treatment since the beginning of this year.

Only in November 2016, 18 children have died due to diseases and malnutrition at Tharparkar.

