Punjab University professor murdered in Lahore

LAHORE: A retired Punjab University professor was murdered at her home in Lahore on Tuesday.

E-block resident and Punjab University's department of Molecular Genetics' retired professor Tahira was living alone at her residence, police said.

When her daughter in Karachi could not be traced, PU's guards were informed through a relative, who broke in to discover the professor's body.

A sharp object was used on professor Tahira's neck to murder her, police sources said.

The police were informed of the incident following which the Punjab Forensic Agency's officials reached the site and collected forensic evidence from the deceased professor's house.

The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, and a case of murder was registered.

An investigation into the matter has commenced, the police said.

