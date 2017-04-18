Print Story
X

Punjab University professor murdered in Lahore

Ahmed Faraz

Pakistan
Punjab University professor murdered in Lahore
File photo

Related Stories

LAHORE: A retired Punjab University professor was murdered at her home in Lahore on Tuesday.

E-block resident and Punjab University's department of Molecular Genetics' retired professor Tahira was living alone at her residence, police said.

When her daughter in Karachi could not be traced, PU's guards were informed through a relative, who broke in to discover the professor's body.

A sharp object was used on professor Tahira's neck to murder her, police sources said.

Read more: Quetta-bound Jaffar Express derails near Gujranwala, five bogies overturn

The police were informed of the incident following which the Punjab Forensic Agency's officials reached the site and collected forensic evidence from the deceased professor's house.

The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, and a case of murder was registered.

An investigation into the matter has commenced, the police said.

Punjab University professor murdered in Lahore was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 18, 2017 and was last updated on April 18, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News Pakistan, Latest Pakistan News, Pakistan News, Punjab University Professor, Murder, Residence, Sharp Object, Lahore, Tahira, Murder. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab University professor murdered in Lahore" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/138547-Punjab-University-professor-murdered-in-Lahore.

GEO TV NETWORK