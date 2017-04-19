FIA suspends constable seen beating passengers at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday suspended the female constable who was seen beating two women passengers at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in a new video which emerged recently and went viral.

The FIA, in a notification issued earlier today, said it was suspending LC Ghazala Shaheen with immediate effect and ordered her to report to FIA Zonal Office Islamabad.

The video showed the constable in question holding the two women by their hair and pushing them, while staff at the airport watched as bystanders.

According to FIA sources, the FIA officials in the video have been identified. In the video, an FIA inspector could be seen witnessing the incident while another female constable could also be seen nearby.

DG FIA has said strict action would be taken against the FIA official if found guilty.

The FIR filed by FIA earlier did not mention anything about the beating of passengers, though the incident took place in front of everyone.

The scuffle reportedly broke out over the issue of ‘missing toilet papers’ at the airport.

