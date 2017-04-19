SC dismisses contempt charges against PEMRA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a contempt of court petition filed against Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) by a private television channel, and declared Islamabad High Court's interim orders against PEMRA chairman null and void.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said that nobody will be allowed to tarnish anyone's image. "The manner of speaking and body language on the television screen can also be considered as contempt."

Hearing a petition filed by Geo News anchorperson Shahzaib Khanzada, Justice Nisar said, "The SC will continue to hear the contempt case. PEMRA's law must be revisited anew, in the light of the constitution and law." He remarked that the contempt of court matter is between the court and the party guilty of contempt.

"The Prophet (PBUH) is the reason why the world was created. Nobody can disrespect the Prophet (PBUH), and neither any disrespect directed towards him will be tolerated. Laws are in place to deal with any such incident," Justice Nisar said.

"Quaid's speeches clearly define the premise that led to the idea for a separate country," he said and added that the country is also home to minorities so a balanced approached must be adopted in such matters.

The SC issued notices to Aamir Liaquat and Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh in the petition for contempt of court.

Earlier in February, the SC ordered that the ban on TV show anchor Aamir Liaquat stands firm until further review, adding that if he hosts his show despite the ban it will be considered as contempt of court.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim heard an appeal filed by the PEMRA and ordered that the court would take action against the channel's management and host if the TV show was aired.

