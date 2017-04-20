Rangers in Sindh to get Punjab-like powers

ISLAMABAD: The PPP, late Wednesday, decided to give the same powers to Rangers that the paramilitary force enjoys in Punjab.

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting where the decision was taken.

Prime Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah informed the session that the Punjab government was contacted for a copy of a notification it issued however it did not share it with the Sindh government, sources told Geo News.

Sindh govt’s excuse on Rangers’ powers illogical, says Nisar

Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday said the performance and sacrifices of Rangers were made unnecessarily controversial after every three months.

In a statement, he said Rangers could only fulfil its responsibilities in Karachi when no excuse is used in giving it authority under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Read more: Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad: Rangers, police nab 12 suspects in Hafizabad

He said the intention of Sindh government to give limited powers to Rangers was against law and rules as no law could be limited through administrative orders.

He said it was ridiculous that the provincial government of Sindh wanted to use Rangers as its guards but was not ready to give them powers under the relevant law for the protection of people of Karachi.

Sindh Rangers was not a security company which could be deployed for security of VIPs, he added.

Rangers object to notification issued by Sindh government

The Pakistan Rangers objected to a notification issued by the Sindh government, which stated that the paramilitary force is deployed under Article 147 to assist the civil administration.

"The notification gives off the impression that the Rangers will operate like the police although Article 147 clearly states the opposite," a Rangers spokesperson said.

Read more: Rangers foil massive terror bid in Karachi

According to the notification, as per the Article 147, the paramilitary force is responsible for the security of the CM house, Governor house, courts, assembly, oil refinery, airport, and all important installations.

‘Presence of Rangers crucial for Karachi’s peace and security,’ Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Monday said that the presence of Rangers is crucial for the peace and security of the metropolis.

The Governor Sindh visited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and spoke to media as well.

Read more: Rangers arrest eight extortionists, target killers in Karachi

He said that it would be a bad move to call back Rangers, vowing that the city’s peace would not go to waste.

The Governor Sindh added that the federal government is firm on its stance that Rangers must continue to work in the city.

'Delay in extension not that big an issue,' PPP Senator Saeed Ghani

"I don’t understand why it [extension] is turned into an issue each time the extension is delayed,” Pakistan People’s Party Senator Saeed Ghani said while talking to the media about the extension of Rangers’ special policing powers in the province Sunday. "The delay in the extension of their [Rangers’] powers is not that big an issue.”

The paramilitary force was granted certain special powers including arrests and raids when the Karachi operation started back in 2011, Ghani said in a statement to the media.

