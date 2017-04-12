Rangers foil massive terror bid in Karachi

KARACHI: A major terrorism bid was foiled in the provincial capital of Sindh as paramilitary forces apprehended five hardcore terrorists from the outskirts of the city, nformed Rangers spokesperson Colonel Qaisar.

Speaking at a news conference at Rangers headquarter, Colonel Qaisar said that acting on information that members of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) have entered in the metropolis for conducting terror strikes, Rangers conducted a targeted raid at Mawaach Goth.

“Eight KG explosives, one suicide vest, four ball bearing bombs and four SMGs were seized from the suspects,” Col Qaiser said, further adding that “two Rangers personnel were martyred during the targetted raid.”



Recovered Explosive shown to the media - Source: Geo News

The spokesperson further informed that the terrorists were working for Indian and Afghan intelligence network and were trained in Syria and Afghanistan.

“360-degree images of a site were also found from their possession,” he said.

“Tahir Zaman aka Boxer Mota was trained in Afghanistan. IED expert Nawaz joined the AQIS group in 2012, he also provided medical services to another terrorist, Javed Swati. The third suspect, Bilal, was a close associate of main suspect Tahir who was involved in the Safoora attack.”

Col Tahir said that the paramilitary forces will continue to take action against terror outfits under Operation Raddul Fasaad.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that important developments have been made on Sehwan suicide blast, as the suicide bomber has been identified and two of his facilitators have been taken into custody.

