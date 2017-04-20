PTI will accept SC verdict on Panama leaks case: Naeem-ul-Haque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Naeem-ul-Haque said on Thursday that his party would accept the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Panama Leaks case.

“Imran Khan has repeatedly said that the party will accept the SC’s verdict. We respect Pakistani courts and the SC is the highest court in Pakistan’s judicial hierarchy,” Haque said. “The SC’s verdict on this case will be in the favour of all Pakistani citizens.”

“Their [PML-N] reign is drawing near its end, and [placing banners across the country] are [PML-N] tactics to deal with the situation,” the PTI leader said.

Read more: PM should resign if Panama case verdict is against him: Zardari

The Supreme Court will announce its judgment in the case at 2 PM today. Security has been increased around the Supreme Court and Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue, with additional barriers and barbed wires laid around several buildings.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan have restricted party workers from coming to the Supreme Court.

0



0





