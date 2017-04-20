Parties should respect SC verdict, not react emotionally: Attorney General

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali, on Thursday, said that none of the parties in the Panama case should react emotionally towards the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Panama case.

While talking to members of the press outside the Supreme Court, the Attorney General said that the SC is the most important institution in the country and the civil society, the media, and political parties must respect the court’s decisions.

All eyes are set on the Supreme Court, with barely hours left for a scheduled announcement in the Panama leaks case, which took the country by storm over a year ago.

At 2:00 PM today, the apex court will announce "not a short but a long detailed judgment" on the Panama Papers revelation that the prime minister's children owned offshore companies dealing in millions of dollars in property transactions.

The case had drawn widespread media attention over the past year.

On Thursday, the apex court could take a range of steps. It could clear the prime minister, or order a further judicial commission of inquiry or even declare him ineligible to hold office, as it did in 2012 with then-Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani over a contempt of court case.

Leaders from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which has been a major stakeholder in the case, were optimistic for a positive judgment.

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, PTI central information secretary Naeem ul Haque said his party would accept the Supreme Court's verdict.

"Imran Khan has repeatedly said that the party will accept the SC’s verdict. We respect Pakistani courts and the SC is the highest court in Pakistan’s judicial hierarchy," Haque said.

