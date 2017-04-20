Panama verdict: Hasan Nawaz ‘thankful to Allah’

LONDON: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hasan Nawaz has said he is thankful to Allah over the Supreme Court verdict on Panama case.

Moments after the Supreme Court of Pakistan announced its decision, ordering the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) but not disqualifying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif - which petitioners Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Sirajul Haq had sought originally.

Hasan Nawaz spoke to Geo News outside his residence. Media had gathered outside the flat which have been at the centre of the whole Panama case investigations since the revelations were made in the Panama Leaks.

“Alhamdullilah, I am grateful and thankful to the Almighty Allah over the verdict,” Hasan Nawaz Sharif told this scribe when asked for his comment. Hasan Nawaz didn’t answer any further questions by media and left for work in his car.

The Supreme Court ordered the JIT to present its report every two weeks before a Supreme Court bench. The court also ordered Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and his sons Hasan and Hussein to appear before the JIT as and when required, which will complete its investigation within 60 days of its formation.

Pakistan’s Panama Papers probe started after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) – with association of Jang Group in Pakistan - made 11.5 million secret documents available to the public, containing confidential attorney-client information for more than 214,488 offshore entities.

Eight offshore companies were reported to have links with the family of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The ICIJ leak said that the Prime Minister's children Maryam, Hassan and Hussain “were owners or had the right to authorise transactions for several companies”.

Hasan and Hussain Nawaz has accepted ownership of the flat all along but Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stressed that she has never been a beneficial owner of these flats.

The court in its detailed verdict has accepted the stance of Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Maryam Nawaz and her role as beneficial owner is out of JIT purview. Also, case of Maryam Nawaz being the dependent of PM Nawaz is over and not to be inquired by JIT as the case of faulty declaration of assets of PM and Maryam is over. Now, the SC has reduced the scope of Inquiry regarding flats to just its ownership and its money trail.

