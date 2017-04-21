Nation commemorates 79th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE: It has been over seven decades since the demise of the poet, philosopher and political thinker Muhammad Iqbal, but he is still remembered among people of Pakistan as well as India.

As a child, Iqbal got under the training of teachers like Syed Mir Hassan, a scholar himself, that gave a philosophical colour to his nature.

He was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

Iqbal's training as a philosopher came from teachers he came across during his days as a student of bachelors and masters in Philosophy in the subcontinent. He, later on, pursued the subject further by moving abroad for a doctorate degree.

His poetry, most of which had messages for the youth, is still remembered. His work was spread so far that it was translated into many other languages.

Although it was he who had conceived the idea of a separate Muslim state in the subcontinent, he could not see the independence plan being materialised as he passed away in 1938.

