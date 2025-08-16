JUI-F's Mufti Kifayatullah injured in Malakand home shooting

An undated image of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah. — Reporter

MALAKAND: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Mufti Kifayatullah was injured in a shooting at his residence in Malakand's Tehsil Batkhela, authorities said on Saturday.

Kifayatullah, the district president of the JUI-F, was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, according to Levies officials.

The incident also claimed the lives of two of his children, a son and a daughter, while his wife was also wounded during the attack.

Sources told Geo News that the shooter fled the scene after attacking the family.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.