 
Geo News

JUI-F's Mufti Kifayatullah injured in Malakand home shooting

Levies confirm JUI-F leader's wife also wounded; son, daughter shot dead

By
Mehboob Ali
|

August 16, 2025

An undated image of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah. — Reporter
An undated image of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah. — Reporter

MALAKAND: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Mufti Kifayatullah was injured in a shooting at his residence in Malakand's Tehsil Batkhela, authorities said on Saturday.

Kifayatullah, the district president of the JUI-F, was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, according to Levies officials.

The incident also claimed the lives of two of his children, a son and a daughter, while his wife was also wounded during the attack.

Sources told Geo News that the shooter fled the scene after attacking the family.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

SJC dismisses complaints against CEC Sikandar Raja, ECP members
SJC dismisses complaints against CEC Sikandar Raja, ECP members
Over 320 dead as rescue operations continue across northern Pakistan video
Over 320 dead as rescue operations continue across northern Pakistan
Pakistan seeks friendly relations with Afghanistan: KP Governor Kundi
Pakistan seeks friendly relations with Afghanistan: KP Governor Kundi
COAS Asim Munir issues special directives for flood-hit KP recovery
COAS Asim Munir issues special directives for flood-hit KP recovery
US, UK, France mourn lives lost in northern Pakistan's deadly flash floods
US, UK, France mourn lives lost in northern Pakistan's deadly flash floods
Are more showers expected in KP, upper parts?
Are more showers expected in KP, upper parts?
PM Shehbaz performs groundbreaking of China-backed special economic zone
PM Shehbaz performs groundbreaking of China-backed special economic zone
Pakistan's nuclear programme meant solely for defence: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan's nuclear programme meant solely for defence: Khawaja Asif