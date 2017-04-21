Chaos erupts in NA as opposition demands PM’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader, Khursheed Shah, demanded on Friday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigns from his position.

The demand was made at a National Assembly session held Friday morning.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Sheikh Aftab said Nawaz is the elected representative of the people of Pakistan and would not step down from his position.

But the opposition leaders said Joint Investigation Team was a "drama" and that nothing would come out of it.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed were also present at the assembly session.

While low attendance was witnessed on the treasury benches, those present on the opposition benches stood up from their seats in protest. The leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party protested by pounding their desks.

Since no one from the opposition or treasury benches were maintaining decorum, the speaker adjourned the session for an undefined period.

Opposition speaks to the media

"We have always been in favour of positive politics," said opposition leader Khursheed Shah while speaking to the media. "We have been mocked by being called a friendly opposition, but we have always been with democracy."

Also present with Shah was Pakistan Peoples Party's Aitzaz Ahsan. He said it has always been witnessed that policies have been softened when it comes to Nawaz Sharif and other members of the Sharif family.

"They get 14 people martyred in Model Town [Lahore], nothing happens," Ahsan said. "A JIT was formed for that incident as well but nothing has happened yet."

He added they reject the JIT found to further probe the Panama case.

While speaking to the media on the same occasion, Siraj said the prime minister should resign so that investigation is carried out in an independent manner.





