Dr Asim files FIR, fears his life's under threat

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain has filed an FIR stating his life is under threat by unidentified persons.

The report quotes Asim as saying that he was near Boat Basin Chowrangi in Karachi on April 20 when a white car with tinted glasses approached the vehicle he was in. According to him, the white car was followed by a black car in which four armed persons were sitting.

Sensing fear, he told his driver to speed forward.

Asim has stated in the FIR that a person in the vehicle directed his pistol towards him, but since his vehicle was escorted the suspicious cars moved towards Punjab Chowrangi. The PPP leader has said that he had seen the same person in jail in Gulberg police station when he was there.

He feared being kidnapped, which is why he has demanded security measures for him be increased.

