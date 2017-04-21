PSL spot-fixing case: Shahzeb Hasan appears before tribunal

KARACHI: Pakistan’s suspended cricketer Shahzeb Hassan appeared before an anti-corruption tribunal on Friday for its preliminary hearing of the case to finalise the timeline to be adopted for proceedings of his case.

Shahzaib Hasan has been charged with breaches of Articles 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code by the Pakistan Cricket Board following its initial inquiry into alleged attempts by a syndicate to corrupt the Pakistan Super League.

27-year old Shahzeb Hasan has earlier rejected the charge sheet, and, subsequently, the matter was referred to the three-member anti-corruption tribunal.

The tribunal, headed by Justice (retired) Asghar Haider with Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari as members, heard the initial views of both the parties.

Hassan appeared with his lawyer Malik Kashif Rajwana advocate, while PCB was represented by Taffazul Rizvi and Col Mohammad Azam Khan.

“The tribunal in consultation with both parties agreed upon the procedure and timelines to be adopted under the Anti-Corruption Code,” said a PCB spokesman following the hearing.

According to PCB, the Pakistan Cricket Board shall submit its opening brief detailing its claims along with the evidence (against Shahzeb Hassan) to be relied on May 4 2017.

Hassan shall be provided with an opportunity to respond by 18th May 2017 and PCB may, at its discretion, file a rebuttal by 25th May 2017.

The final hearing shall commence from 1st June 2017 on a day to day basis.

