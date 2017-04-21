Govt got interim bail in Panama case: Sirajul Haq

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq on Friday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should leave the office following the Supreme Court verdict on the Panama Leaks case, adding that the government received ‘interim bail’ in the case.

JI Amir Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League’s Shaikh Rashid met at the latter’s residence, Laal Haveli. At the occasion, both the leaders spoke to media.

He said that he would consult his lawyers over submitting a review petition regarding the JIT in the apex court.

Shaikh Rasheed said that all the judges of the SC bench said ‘the letter from the Qatari prince and other documents are bogus’.

Earlier today, chaos marred the session of the National Assembly as opposition parties decided to jointly confront the ruling party in the assembly and demand resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif following yesterday's Panama Papers verdict.

The SC ordered on Thursday that a JIT be formed to probe the allegations levelled on the Sharif family in Panamagate. The long-awaited verdict was given by a bench that was divided on a 3:2 ratio i.e. two judges wanted to denotify the PM while three announced the issue be probed further by a JIT.

