One killed, nine wounded as gusty winds, rain hit Lahore

LAHORE: At least one man was killed and nine others wounded in different incidents after rain coupled with gusty winds lashed Lahore on Friday, rescue officials said.

Several trees were uprooted on Canal Road because of strong winds, according to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122. A 32-year-old man, who had gone out to get medicine, was killed after a tree fell on him in Shahdara area.

Similarly, power supply was suspended in Shadman area, when a tree fell on a transformer.

Nine people were injured after a wall of their house collapsed in Shahdara. Eight of them were discharged after being given first aid, the spokesman added.

However, one man, Umair, was seriously wounded, who was shifted to General Hospital.

