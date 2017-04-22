Three more suspects named in Islamabad airport incident

Related Stories CJP takes notice of assault on passengers at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The airport police, on Saturday, added three new names of suspects to the already registered FIR for the Pakistani-Norwegian women tortured at the Benazir International Airport Islamabad.

A request from the head of the Pakistani-Norwegian family, Khalid Khan, was added to the case registered by the FIA, police sources told Geo News.

The request nominated three Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel including female staffers Ghazala Shaheen and Nosheela who allegedly tortured the family members.

The airport police started a probe into the investigation and asked the airport officials to share the CCTV footage from the day of the incident.

Earlier on April 20, a new footage of a brawl between the two female Norwegian nationals and a lady constable of the FIA surfaced late Wednesday, in which the two passengers were seen misbehaving with officials on duty at the Islamabad airport.

The issue began with a scuffle between two female passengers and an FIA lady constable at the Benazir International Airport Islamabad on April 15, over the absence of tissue papers in the restrooms during immigration clearance.

The incident garnered social media attention after a video, showing an FIA female constable berating the same women, surfaced. Due to the beating, the passengers, identified as Haseena Begum, Fauzia Umer and Fatima Umer, also missed their flight to Frankfurt.

However, the fresh Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera video showed the female passengers behaving inappropriately with the FIA lady constable, before being tortured by another female personnel.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nasir also took notice of the incident at Islamabad airport and sought a report from the interior secretary and DG FIA in three days.

