New video emerges of passengers-FIA constable brawl at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Another footage of a brawl between two female Norwegian nationals and a lady constable of the Federal Investigation Agency surfaced late Wednesday, in which the two passengers were seen misbehaving with officials on duty at the Islamabad airport.

The issue began with a scuffle between two female passengers and an FIA lady constable at the Benazir International Airport Islamabad on April 15, over absence of tissue papers in the restrooms during immigration clearance.

The incident garnered social media attention after a video, showing a FIA female constable berating the same women, surfaced. Due to the beating, the passengers, identified as Haseen Begum, Fauzia Umer and Fatima Umer, also missed their flight to Frankfurt.

The FIA had at first issued a statement claiming that the passengers misbehaved with FIA official, Noshila Bibi, at the immigration counter.

However, the fresh Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera video shows the female passengers messing up with the FIA lady constable, before being tortured by another female personnel.

One of the ladies is seen in the video misbehaving with other officials of the agency present at the airport. Besides shoving hand of the lady constable, she attempted to snatch mobile phone from a male official.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nasir also took notice of the incident at Islamabad airport, and sought a report from the interior secretary and DG FIA in three days.

The FIA, contrary to its earlier statement, suspended junior constable, Ghazala, for manhandling the passengers.

Moreover, an enquiry, on the orders of the interior ministry, is underway pertaining to the incident.

