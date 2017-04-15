Feud breaks out over 'missing tissues' at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A feud broke out at Islamabad airport due to the absence of tissue papers in restrooms on Saturday.

Three women, during immigration clearance, got into a tiff with a female constable, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said.

Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel intervened when Haseena Begum, Fauzia Umer, and Fatima Umer launched into a tirade at FIA constable Nausheela Bibi.

Read more: Women attempting to smuggle money arrested at Karachi airport

"Placing tissue papers in the restrooms is not my responsibility," Nausheela Bibi stated.

The feuding women were transferred to the airport police station, the FIA told Geo News.

Director FIA ordered a probe into the matter.

0



0





