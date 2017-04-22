Army chief condemns Afghanistan military base attack

Related Stories Death toll in Afghan base attack rises to 140, officials say

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday condemned the attack on a military base in Afghanistan on Friday, in which more than 100 Afghan soldiers were killed, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

Reuters quoting Afghan officials said that as many as 140 Afghan soldiers were killed by the Taliban apparently disguised in military uniforms in Mazar-e-Sharif.

The agency quoted the country’s Defense Ministry as saying that "over 100" Afghan soldiers were killed and wounded.

Gen Bajwa expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the attack and also expressed solidarity with Afghan security forces

The army chief also said that terrorists are our common enemy and vowed to defeat them.

