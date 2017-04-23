Fake faith healer tries to sell child in Muzaffargarh

Related Stories Sargodha shrine custodian confesses to torturing, killing 20

MUZAFFARGARH: The police arrested a woman, claiming to be a faith healer, and her husband for trying to sell a four-month-old child in Muzaffargarh.

The parents told the media they had taken their son to the faith healer in Jhuggi Wala area of Muzaffargarh, where the fake faith healer kept the child inside a room for two hours. After that, they said, she told the parents the child had died. The parents said she had administered an injection to the child after which he fell unconscious.

However, she asked them to bring a calf so that she can work something to bring the child back to life.

But the parents informed the police that acted on the complaint and arrested the woman, her husband and another person. An investigation was started into the case.

Fake faith healers are spread in every part of the country. They con the people in the name of spiritual treatment, depriving people of either their money or life.

A few weeks back, a man, a faith healer, in Sargodha tortured over 20 people to death when he feared they would poison him. It was later revealed the man feared they would not let him take over the seat as an incharge of a shrine in the area, where he was a custodian and the people he had killed were his followers.

